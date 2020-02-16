Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
(512) 335-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for William Zipoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lewis Zipoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lewis Zipoy Obituary
ZIPOY, William Lewis On Monday, February 10, 2020, William Lewis Zipoy, loving husband, father of three sons, grandfather of seven grandchildren and two great grandsons, passed away at the age of 79. Bill was born on January 18, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was married to Bonnie Zipoy for nearly 59 years. He worked for IBM as an electrical engineer and in management for 38 years, retiring in 2002. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM at Hope Presbyterian Church, 11512 Olson Drive, Austin, TX 78750. To leave online condolences to the Zipoy Family, visit www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -