ZIPOY, William Lewis On Monday, February 10, 2020, William Lewis Zipoy, loving husband, father of three sons, grandfather of seven grandchildren and two great grandsons, passed away at the age of 79. Bill was born on January 18, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was married to Bonnie Zipoy for nearly 59 years. He worked for IBM as an electrical engineer and in management for 38 years, retiring in 2002. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM at Hope Presbyterian Church, 11512 Olson Drive, Austin, TX 78750. To leave online condolences to the Zipoy Family, visit www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020