William M. Harris
HARRIS, William M. "Bill" 1928 2020 William Maurice "Bill" Harris, 92, died Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Austin TX to August Watkins Harris and Loula McGill Ujffy Harris. He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Gann Harris. He is survived by son Maury Harris, daughter Lynn Kitzmiller and husband Peter; grandchildren Lauren Kitzmiller Troxell, and Michael and Taylor Kitzmiller; great-granddaughter Delaney Troxell and many relatives and dear friends. Bill graduated from the University of Texas with a BA degree. He worked during most of his career at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. He and his wife Marilyn were founding members of the Sunset Ridge Church of Christ. He has requested that there be no services, so Maury and Lynn ask that you remember our father in any way that you feel appropriate.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 11, 2020.
