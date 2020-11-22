LAMBERT, William Mack On November 18, 2020, William Mack Lambert stepped into his next life while at home in Plano, Texas with his family by his side. He was 83 years old, born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 15, 1937 to George Washington Lambert and Geneva Lorraine McDonald Lambert. He was known to all as "Mack". Early on, Mack moved to Austin, Texas and attended the University of Texas. He remained in Austin most of his life. In 1960, he opened his own insurance firm, Lambert & Associates, earning the respect and trust of thousands of clients in his almost 60 year career. That dedication included many hours committed to the community through Toastmasters, Rotary, and Lions Club. Besides being a successful businessman, Mack enjoyed spirited rounds of golf with friends and family at Onion Creek Club in Austin. Affectionately earning the nickname "Ball Dog". In later years, Mack became a shrewd poker player. He enjoyed visits to Windstar and many an online game. In fact, he qualified for the World Poker Tournament at the age of 80 - a real highlight for him and all who knew him! Mack's honesty, generosity, wry sense of humor and eternally positive attitude made him a joy to be around. He never met a stranger. He was humble and a great listener, always attentive to others. He and Robin loved travelling together, new experiences and sharing time with family and friends, hosting holiday gatherings and legendary UT football parties. Mack took so much joy in the simple things - spending time with Robin, his family, friends, dog Rowdy, and sitting in the sun at his koi pond. He was strong, smart, charming and always ready with a joke. There was always a smile on his face, even in the last days of his life. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, Robin Connolly Lambert; children: Janice Baber (Brian) of Tyler, Texas; Sherrie Gill (Burke) of Casa Grande, Arizona; and, Patrick Lambert of Plano, Texas; grandchildren: Jonathan Gill, Sarah Gill Taylor (Roy), Grant Baber, Avery Baber, Dylan Lambert and great granddaughter Twyla Taylor; brother Joel Lambert (Eliz) of San Antonio; and legions of friends. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the loving care shown by Visiting Angels and hospice provider Texas Home Health, with special thanks to his favorite caretaker, Dreamer. No services are planned at this time, but do what he would: think of those you love with a smile and embrace the day. If you choose, the family would be honored by a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, in his memory.