BLACKARD, William Michael William Michael Blackard, 72, passed peacefully away on May 6, 2019 in Marble Falls, Texas. Born in Uvalde, Texas October 16, 1946, he was raised in Corpus Christi and attended Central Park Elementary, South Park Junior High and Mary Carroll High School where he played clarinet in the Tiger Band. He graduated in 1965. Mike attended the University of Texas and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Sociology, May 28, 1970 from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. He was an active member at First Christian Church in Corpus Christi, before moving to Austin. He served on church committees and in choral and music programs, continuing his lifetime love of music. He was a member of the Chancel Choir, Hand bell Choir and Renaissance Reeders, playing his recorder in tights in the Boars Head and Yule Log Festival. He had a long career in social work and human resources fields working in McAllen, Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and Austin. He worked in Career Counselling, Unemployment claims, foster care, adoption studies, day care licensing and contract management for day care and Welfare to Work Services. He was admired by his friends and coworkers as well as the children and families he served for his compassion, kindness, humor and dedication to the programs he served. He retired in October, 2000 to his long-dreamed of lake home. There he spent his retirement years with beloved friends and neighbors, The Geezers, family, and grandchildren. He enjoyed kayaking and puttering, and traveling (once he was convinced to go). Preceded in death by his parents, Marie and O'Neal Blackard, brother Robert Blackard, and nephew Jeffrey Blackard, he is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Julie Blackard (Buchanan Dam), daughters Anna and Amy Blackard (Austin), four grandchildren, Maddi, Jadyn, Evie and Liam (Austin) and numerous nephews, cousins, and in-laws. The family wishes to thank the Nursing and Staff of Kingsland Hills Care Center and Baylor Scott and White Marble Falls ICU and Surgical units for their tender loving and compassionate care provided to Mike during his brief time in both facilities. Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the family home, please dress appropriately for outdoors. Rev. Don Kuhn will offer words of comfort, scripture and remembrances of growing up with Mike. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019