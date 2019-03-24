ALLEN, William Mitchell William "Bill" Mitchell Allen, age 77, of Mineral Wells, TX, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was welcomed into this world on November 17, 1941 in Austin, TX, by his parents Gus V. and Mary L. (Cernosek) Allen and his brothers Robert (Bob) and Melvin (Gene). He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 24 years, Helen Ann; his parents, Gus and Mary Allen; and brother, Melvin (Gene) Allen, and son-in-law, Tommy Meneley. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Webb-Allen; daughters Cindy Allen-Lott and husband, Kenneth; Robin Allen and Victoria Allen-Meneley; two step children, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; brother Robert Allen and wife Joanne; sister-in-law, Debbie Curcoe and husband Larry; and special friends Kelly Jelson and husband Bill. Graveside burial will be presented by Pastor Michael Roepke and held at Austin Memorial Park located at 2800 Hancock Dr., Austin, TX 78731 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 PM with a memorial service and reception held directly afterwards at Beck Funeral Home located at 4765 Priem Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660; 512-251-3500. Memorial contributions may be made to Cure PSP, Inc., 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 for research efforts towards this deadly disease. Arrangements under the direction of Beck Funeral Chapel. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary