WITT JR., William Parker William Parker Witt, Jr., (Bill), passed away Sunday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 64, due to complications from many health issues. He was like one of the cats he helped us take care of in the end, he seemed to have 9 lives and had always been able to recover, but this time it was not to be. Bill was born in Houston on February 7, 1956 to Dorothy & Bill Witt, Sr. He attended Spring Branch schools. He loved the outdoors, hunting wild game and fishing @ the coast. He loved organizing several hunting leases each year with his friends. He worked construction most of his life for his brother-in-law Gary, (Reissig Builders), as well as several other Builders. The last few years he was unable to work full time as he battled Stage 4 colon cancer and heart disease. He moved in with his mother and they cared for each other and kept each other company. They watched Jeopardy together and then Bill fixed dinner for them. His dove breasts with dried apricots & jalapenos wrapped in bacon will be missed. He will be missed @ the crawfish boils put on by his friend Mons Anderson. He is survived by his Mother, Dottie Witt of Sun City Georgetown, his sister Katie Reissig and husband Gary of Austin, his sister Charlotte Cox and husband John of Houston, his wife Jan Gambrell Witt of Magnolia and a daughter Meagan Eggenberger and husband Todd, grandkids Aubrey, Aeyden "Ace" and Atlas of Guam. He also leaves several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews, and will be missed by his numerous friends. He was predeceased by his younger brother Johnny, his maternal & paternal grandparents, several Aunts and Uncles and his beloved dog Tar. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be announced later.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 26, 2020