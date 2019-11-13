|
CROW JR., William Peeler Bill Crow, resident of Spicewood, Texas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children and long time companion on Friday, November 8, 2019. Bill was born January 13, 1939 in Dallas, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents William Peeler (Pete) Crow and Velta Anne Crow. Bill is survived by long time companion, Rebecca Herrera of Spicewood, three siblings: Patricia Cummings of Whitesboro, TX, Don Crow of Del Valle, TX and Richard Crow of Austin, TX; and his four children: Steve Crow of Lufkin, TX, Mary Crow of Ransom Canyon, TX, Jeff Crow of Austin, TX and K.C. Crow and wife Melissa of Cedar Park, TX; Ten grandchildren: Johnny (Bino), Jason, Tasha, Brandon, Madeline, Chad, Hannah, Bryan, Reagan and Cailyn; and twelve great-grandchildren: Tanner, Jordyn, Conner, Jaelynn, Kayla, Blaze, Clayton, Tyler, Sophia, Kennedy, Madison and Jameson. Although born in Dallas, Bill resided in central Texas for the majority of his life. Locations which included his childhood home on the family farm in Elroy/Del Valle, South Austin and finally Spicewood. Bill attended William B. Travis High School and was a proud Rebel. He loved attending his class reunions and maintained friendships with many of his classmates throughout his life. Bill also attended the University of Texas at Austin. Later, he also proudly served as a guest lecturer at the University. He absolutely loved his Longhorns and was an avid fan of the University's athletic programs. After college, Bill founded Data Center, Inc. which was a data processing service. The company thrived for over two decades until the advent of personal computing ultimately caused the pursuit of other passions. For the remainder of his working life, Bill was primarily involved in the construction industry in various fashions. Bill had a strong sense of community and understood that in order for society to thrive, people must actively participate. He served our Country as a Staff Sergeant in the National Guard. He proudly served as a member and President of the West Austin chapter of the Rotary Club. He and close friend Louis Long co-founded the "Poodie Party" which is an increasingly popular, annual music festival and golf event in Spicewood. This event serves not only as a memorial for their close friend Randal "Poodie" Locke but primarily as a fundraiser for local charities in the Spicewood area. This event has raised many thousands of dollars for those in need within his local community. Bill was an avid golfer and carded a total of 3 holes-in-one...one of which resulted in the winning of a brand new Jeep Wrangler during a tournament at the Lost Creek Country Club in 1987. He had a strong appreciation for the outdoors that he instilled in his children. He loved music and playing his guitar. Above all, he loved his friends and family. Final arrangements are pending. A memorial party will be held in Bill's honor at Poodie's Roadhouse located on Hwy 71 in Spicewood on Saturday, November 16th from 1-9pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019