William R. Herrin
HERRIN, William R. (Bob) William R. Herrin (Bob) of Austin passed away July 9th surrounded by his family. He was born in Mineral Wells, TX in 1935. He graduated from Stephenville High School and then received his Petroleum Engineering degree from Texas Tech University. His oil industry career began with Kewanee Oil Company and continued with Gulf Oil and later Chevron until 1998 when he retired as the Vice President and General Manager of Chevron's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. Bob is survived by his wife, Lynn. Their combined family includes two daughters and two sons, their husbands and wives, thirteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Private services to be held Sunday at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
