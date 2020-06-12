JOHNSON, William Ray William Ray (Bill) Johnson, 77, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020. Bill was born on November 13, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Raymond and Pearl Johnson. Bill married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Tiner, on May 16, 1964, and they lived and raised a family in Austin for 47 years. He passed on their 56th wedding anniversary. Bill worked for the State of Texas for 27 years before retiring in 2000. His greatest joy was his family. Bill leaves behind: his beloved wife; his 5 children, Kimberly Haynie (Jason) of Coolidge AZ, Michael Johnson of Austin, Kelly Medeiros (Michael) of Cedar Park, Monty Johnson (Angela) of Round Rock, Matt of Austin; 7 grandchildren; his sister, Barbara Dye of San Antonio; and countless other loving relatives and friends. During his final years, Bill was served faithfully by a small but loving group of caregivers. A special thanks of gratitude go out to Gracy Woods nursing home and Brentwood Oaks Church. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family is appreciative of your thoughts and prayers at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Brentwood Christian School.



