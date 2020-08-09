SIMMONS, William Ray "Willie" William Simmons, 64, of Cedar Creek, TX, died, Monday, July 27th He was born in Austin, TX on November 15, 1955, a son of the late Adalen (Headen) and William Bill Simmons. Willie served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Barbara Ann (Jones) Simmons. The Family Celebration of his Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/williesimmons
) will be 10AM on Friday, August 14th at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.