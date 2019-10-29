|
FITZPATRICK, William Raymond William Raymond Fitzpatrick or "Bubba", as he preferred to be known, passed away on Friday, October 25th, 2019. He was born in Elgin, Texas on August 30, 1947 and is preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Fitzpatrick. Bubba was a father to many, both kids and canines alike, and leaves us all with many lasting memories. He was at home on a hunting lease, in his Jeep and as a coach on the baseball field. Bubba was one of those rare people who changed the energy of every room he walked into, often with his notorious jokes. Bubba is survived by his son John Fitzpatrick, John's wife Brigid, grandchildren Jack and Caroline, his son David, their mother Cathy, his sister Nancy Weller, Nancy's husband Harvill, his nephew Steven, Steven's daughters Larkin and Emily, his niece Susan Sheppard, Susan's husband Justin, and their sons Henry and Jack. A private service for family will be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 29, 2019