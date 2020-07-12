FITZGERALD, JR., William Richard "Ricky" William Richard "Ricky" Fitzgerald, Jr. passed away on July 1, 2020 at Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas. Ricky was also born at the old Seton Hospital on March 23, 1948, son of William Richard Fitzgerald and Roberta Winkler Fitzgerald, both of whom predeceased him along with his dear sister Roberta "Robin" Fitzgerald. As a lifelong Austinite, he loved the city and enjoyed all its different phases as it changed and grew. He graduated from McCallum High School and attended Southwest Texas State University back in the 1970s. He made good friends throughout his life and kept close ties with all those whose lives he touched from childhood, college, and the many good friends he made in his working years from Les Amis Cafe to Barton Creek Mall to the Austin Public Library. His love of life was contagious. Ricky had style, joie de vivre, a sparkle in his eye and wicked, crazy sense of humor that was so enticing. He made you feel good just being around him. Ricky was the life of every party. People loved Ricky easily because he was full of good humor and never had a cross word to say about anyone. Easy going and ready for fun, he was always ready for a road trip, a beach vacation at his house in La Manzanilla, Mexico, or a cruisealways with appropriate music. He loved the gym, his house, and his garden and especially his cars, which he kept trading up from little pickups to Jaguars and finally a Tesla. Ricky was a faithful son, a fun-loving cousin, and a good friend to many. He leaves behind his dear cousins Sallie Chasnoff and Scott Wheeler of San Antonio, Joe McHugh of Delaware and Tom McHugh of New Hampshire, many dear friends, including Carol King who took care of him in his last months, Liz Murphy, Don and Margi Tenney and too many others to name; good neighbors in Deep Eddy who loved him and took care of him during his illness, and his two little dogs, Niko and Peaches. Cancer took him too quickly and too soon despite the efforts of his skilled doctors and his dedicated caregivers--and his own best efforts to live on. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on July 17 at 10 am at Austin Memorial Park, with proper social distancing for those who can attend, and live-streamed on Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to come. Later, when the time is right and the weather is cooler, a celebration party will take placemaybe on his birthday, per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Austin Pets Alive! 1156 West Cesar Chavez, Austin, Texas 78703 austinpetsalive.org
