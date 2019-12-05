|
SCOTT, William Richard "Dick" Age 86, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1933 in Austin, Texas. He spent 60 years in Dripping Springs and his final days in Eldorado. Dick retired from the University of Texas at Austin at 62. After retirement, he spent his days working his ranch and baling hay for himself and others well into his 80's. He enjoyed ranching and visiting with his friends at Senior Citizens and Rippy Ranch Supply. After 60 years in Dripping Springs, he moved west and started a new adventure ranching cattle and goats in Eldorado. He was optimistic, strong willed, and determined until his final day. Dick was a dearly devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His absence leaves a huge hole in his family, but they are comforted by the fact he has joined his wife of 63 years, Bessie Elaine Ireland Scott, and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents, Lucius and Jessie Scott; siblings, Forest (Ruth) and Junior Scott; and three children, Patricia, Rick, and John Scott Sr. He is survived by his children, Susan (David) Hawk and Robert Scott; grandchildren; Patricia, John Jr. (Anna), Jessie (Nick), Austin (Amy), Kaylee (Jared), Janie (Alan), Luke (Haley), and Grace (Austin); and the two cutest great granddaughters, Harper and Jade. The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, Dripping Springs. Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, Dripping Springs. Burial will follow at Fitzhugh Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019