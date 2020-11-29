SMITH, William Robert "Bob" "One day, you'll find that I have gone But tomorrow may rain, so I'll follow the sun." William Robert "Bob" Smith, 67, of Austin TX, passed away peacefully the evening of November 25. Bob was born to William "Billy" and Sugene Smith. He grew up in Longview TX, where he graduated from Longview High School and was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches TX before marrying his wife Sandy and settling in Longview. Together they had two daughters. Bob worked for many years at LeTourneau Industries before moving to Austin in 2000. There he worked briefly at Motorola before moving on to Samsung, where he worked for 14 years until retiring in 2019. After his retirement, he was learning to play guitar and had taken up gardening. He was incredibly smart. He loved to read, watch the news, and learn about anything. He could answer almost any question he was asked. Bob loved watching the Cowboys and the Longhorns but his heart belonged to the Texas Rangers. He loved music and attended many concerts with his family. Bob was the biggest fan the Beatles ever had, and he sang so much like them that as children, his girls thought he actually was one. He loved to travel and his trips to the dog park with his sweet dog Maggie. He was quiet but funny and could always make you laugh with his quick wit and clever remarks. He was a strong, sweet, loyal man, a caring provider, and he was loved and respected by all who knew him. He loved his family with everything he had and they were blessed to call him theirs. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Sugene, and his grandparents Mays and Esther Wallace and Pitser and Bessie Smith. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 45 years, Sandy Smith, along with their daughters Kristi Clarey and Shelly Smith. He also leaves behind a host of extended family, friends, and neighbors who will miss him dearly. Our hearts are broken but we will cling to the joy that is coming when we see him again one day. The family would like to share their appreciation and heartfelt gratitude for everyone who has reached out to them during this difficult time, and for the medical staff at St. David's Medical Center who took such good care of him over the past month. There will be no immediate service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal rescue or food bank. And please, wear a mask. "Limitless undying love which shines around me like a million suns, It calls me on and on across the universe."



