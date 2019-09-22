|
WELCH, William Robert On Monday, September 9, 2019, William Robert Welch died in Austin, Texas. Mr. Welch passed away at the age of 100 years old. Born in 1918 in Little Rock, Arkansas, Mr. Welch is survived by three sons, James M. Welch and wife Janice, Terry S. Welch and wife Melody, both families from Austin, Texas and Greg S. Welch and wife Karen of Terrell, Texas. He is also survived by his sister Duchess Dorothy Anderson of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and her daughter Susan J. Reasons of Jacksonville, Arkansas. He leaves behind four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Called Bill by his friends, he was preceded in death by both parents, his father William Alva Welch and his mother, Myrtle Sue O'Cain Welch, as well as one brother James Brooks Welch. Mr. Welch was also preceded in death by his first wife Mildred Hogue Welch who passed away in 1969, and later in 2007 his second wife Mae Ging Welch. From his second marriage he is survived by step sons, Jim Ging and Steve Ging and their families. After serving in the military, Mr. Welch attended and graduated from the University of Arkansas that led to a career with the United States Treasury Department and then a lifelong career with Internal Revenue Service in Austin where he retired in 1976. Mr. Welch will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019