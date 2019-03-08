KJELLSTRAND, William Sander (1941-2019) William "Big Bill" Kjellstrand of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Leslie, and their daughters and husbands, Katherine and George Burns, Sarah and Andrew Buckles, and Elizabeth and Shane Hartwig. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Savannah, Gloria and Eleanor Burns; Abigail and Lindsay Buckles; and Thomas and Grace Shafer. Bill also is survived by his cousin Diane and her husband, LeRoy Shouse, and several other cousins. Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 14, 1941, to Arthur and Marie (Haffey) Kjellstrand. He grew up in Lakewood, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.A. in political science. While at Ohio State, he joined Sigma Pi fraternity, and many of his fraternity brothers have remained lifelong friends. In 1982, he and his family moved to Austin, where he worked for the Austin American-Statesman for 24 years. He earned an M.A. in journalism from The University of Texas at Austin. Bill loved to travel and was a lifelong learner of music, art, theology and history. A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made in Bill's name to the St. Matthew's Permanent Endowment Fund and the Austin Graduate School of Theology. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary