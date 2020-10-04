ZETT, William Stanley William Stanley Zett, 71, passed away October 1, 2020 in his hometown, Georgetown, Texas. "Bill" grew up in Central Texas before joining the Texas Army National Guard in 1968. He served 38 years, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. Prior to his transition into the Warrant Officer Corps he achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class, serving as a Parachute Rigger and eventually a jump master while earning the Master Parachutist Badge. Later in his military career, Bill served as an Auditor with the USPFO at Camp Mabry. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He married Sallie Nahrwold in 1976. Bill is survived by Sallie, his stepson, David Williams, daughter, Suzanne Herzberger, and six grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow with Full Military Honors at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S I-35, Austin, Texas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
.