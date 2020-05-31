Fryer, William Terry 1942 - 2020 William "Bill" Fryer, a longtime resident of Austin, TX, passed away on Monday, April 20th, 2020. Bill was born on September 16th, 1942 in San Juan, TX to Fred and Jean Sorensen Fryer. He moved to Austin in the fifth grade and resided there until 2018 when he moved to Houston to be close to his daughter and grandchildren. Bill is preceeded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Jean Fryer Zapata. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katherine "Kay" Dennard Fryer, his daughter, Elizabeth Fryer Cardner and her husband, Brian, and two granddaughters, Julianna and Paige Cardner, brother Jim Fryer and wife Linda, sister Ann Miller, and many adored aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, and cousins. Bill will be remembered at a private ash scattering in Hunt, TX in June. A gathering in his honor will be held in Austin at a future date when it is safe to be together.



