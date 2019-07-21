Resources More Obituaries for William Rowley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Warren Rowley Jr.

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email ROWLEY JR., William Warren Born in NYC, NY, Bill spent his youth in Utica, Cooperstown and NYC. He graduated from Barnard School for Boys and attended Duke University studying electrical engineering. He left Duke in 1955, joined the USAF and saw his dream of being a pilot come true. While stationed at Moody AFB, Valdosta, GA, he met and married St. Augustine native Janice Holcombe and took her around the world. A career in fighter operations and tactics, he completed the F105 Wild Weasel Program and flew missions over Southeast Asia. He earned numerous meritorious awards including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with 6 Oak Leaf Clusters. In 1975 he retired at Bergstrom AFB, Austin, TX and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from St. Edwards University. He stared his second career in Insurance and Financial Services, receiving his Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant from The American College and began his own business: William Rowley & Associates, Insurance and Financial Planning. He was past President of Austin Chapter American Society of CLU and the Austin General Agents and Managers Association, served as Citizen Member to the City of Austin Employee Retirement System and Trustee for St. Andrews Episcopal School. Upon his retirement in 2001, he brought his bride back to St. Augustine. Throughout his life he was very active in the Episcopal Church. A member of Resurrection Episcopal Church in Austin for 25 years he was Jr. and Sr. Warden, served on the Vestry and performed in numerous functions and activities. He joined the Brotherhood of St. Andrews in 1977 and remained active. He became a Member of Trinity Episcopal Parish in St. Augustine and was a founding member of both the Endowment Fund and Trinity Ramp Squad and a volunteer for many endeavors. He loved building ramps around St. Augustine. God, family, country, and his neighbor drove him. He was a Boy Scout Troop Leader, Master Mason, Shriner, Guardian Ad Litem, Civil Air Patrol and Independent Luncheon Club member. He served on numerous boards throughout his life and most recently was a founding member of the Spanish Oaks Homeowners Association. Many a day he could be found working outside and joking with his neighbors. He loved food, chocolate, to use his hands, solve complex problems and laugh. Preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother-in-law and grandson (Trevor) and survived by his wife Janice and daughter Cynthia of St. Augustine; his son Arthur (Sharon) and granddaughter Kirsten of Boulder, CO and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C. Memorial gifts of remembrance may be given to or the . Godspeed Wild Bill! Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries