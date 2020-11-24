WHITE, William "Bill" Age 81, passed away peacefully at home September 2020 surrounded by loving family. Born August 21,1939 Bill was raised in Brownwood, TX, along with his two older brothers, Horace Edward Jr. (HE) White and Robert (Bob) White, Bill grew up riding horses, and became an accomplished water skier. Bill's love for his family came first in his life, and then his love for the natural world. He graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, with a degree in Geology, and later became a Research Scientist in the field of environmental geology for the Bureau of Economic Geology. After graduation from UT, Bill became an Air Force officer stationed at Vandenberg AFB in California where he met and married his wife of 55 years, Mozelle Bullen. Bill loved traveling, hiking and bird watching after retiring, as well as running on the trails of LadyBird Lake. A brick memorial will be laid on the trail in his honor. Bill is preceded in death by his mother and father (Horace Edward and Bertha Mae), and his brothers HE and Bob White. Bill is survived by his wife Mozelle, sons Billy White and his son Donovan, Jason White, his wife Heather and son Cash, and Chris White. Bill is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews.



