MERCER, Willie Cleora Black Willie Cleora Black Mercer, 100, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Austin. Willie was born to Alonzo Black and Susie Adams Black on November 17, 1919 in Waters Park, Texas, now considered Northwest Austin near Parmer Lane and Mopac. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age, attending St. Stephens Baptist Church and also attending school there. On September 6, 1935, Willie was joined in holy matrimony with Samuel E. Mercer. To this union one son, Samuel Mercer, Jr (deceased) and one daughter, Carrie E. Mercer were born. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; two granddaughters, Cassandra Mercer and Samantha Mercer; and six siblings, Alvin Black, Alonzo Black Jr, Georgia Medlock, Archie Black, Bennie Black and Lillian Inez Fowler. Willie, who was affectionally known as "Big Mama", "Aunt Willie", and "Sister Willie", got joy from cooking for her family and friends and was famous for big holiday and after church meals. She also loved gardening, canning, sewing, fishing, quilting and many other arts and crafts that she freely displayed and shared. She, her husband and children were long-time members of the historic Sweet Home Baptist Church, where she served in many ways, including as a Deaconess. She later became a member of One Way Baptist Church where she continued to serve and attend until her health declined. Willie leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, Carrie E. Henderson (Gerald-deceased) of Austin, Texas; seven granddaughters, Verda Henderson, Ava Mercer, Ruby Pletcher, Valerie Slaughter, Edna Jackson, Stephanie Mercer, Jacquelyn Johnson and spouses; two grandsons, Gerald M. Henderson and Dennis Mercer and spouses; and a host of great, great-great and great-great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family burial will be held at Hopewell Cemetery in Round Rock in accordance with Pandemic Crisis guidelines with a Memorial Life Celebration scheduled for a future date. In lieu of sympathy expressions of flowers or cards, the family asks that you honor Willie's life with a memorial donation to a favored charity or house of worship.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 23, 2020