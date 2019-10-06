|
SPIGHT, SR., Willie Frank "Bill" Willie Frank Spight, Sr., 77, of Austin, made his life transition with dignity on Sunday, September 29th. Bill was born in Memphis, TN on May 15, 1942, a son of the late Zelma (Smith) and Henry Allen Spight. He retired after serving in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years. He is guilty of spoiling his wife, Betty S. (Davis) Spight, the wind beneath his wings for 51years and 9 months, who was by his side until his last earthly breath. His Life Celebration Service will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 12th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 8500 Cameron Rd in Austin, TX with Pastor A.W. Anthony Mays officiating. Go to https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/WillieSpightSr to view this service on Saturday. His service will be enhanced with the colors Black & Gold. Public viewing will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 11th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. Bill will be entombed at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery Mausoleum after full military honors. Flowers can be delivered Friday to the church and 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Willie's adopted nephew, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin has been selected to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great grand excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019