A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Willie Franklin Walton Obituary
WALTON, Willie Franklin Willie Franklin Walton, 65, of Austin died Saturday, November 2nd. He was born in Nacogdoches, TX on October 10, 1954, a son of the late Marissa Rivers Walton. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, November 9th at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX, 4 PM to 6 PM on today. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2019
