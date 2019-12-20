|
MENDEZ, Willie G. Our beloved, Willie G. Mendez, Jr., age 82, of Austin and McAllen, Texas, was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Josefa Mendez; his sisters, Carrie Diaz, Emily Riojas, and Josie Nors, and his brother-in-law, Dario Resas. Willie is survived by his wife, Margaret Mendez; his children, Larry Mendez and his wife, Terri, Beatris Cervantes and her husband, Johnny, Richard Mendez and his wife, Karen, Guillermo Mendez, Veronica Schnake and her husband, Ed, Toni Charles, and Rosita "Rosie" Merchant and her husband, Eric; his brothers, Franklin Mendez and his wife, Gigi, and Walter Mendez and his wife, Gloria; his sisters, Carmen Castillo and her husband, Lee, Consuelo "Connie" Resas, Mary Stiticher, and Dolores Mendez; the mother of his children, Larry, Beatris, and Richard, Mary Mendez; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. He will be remembered as a man with many hopes and dreams. With the passing of his parents, the responsibility of raising his children and his siblings fell upon him. He was a provider, protector and patriarch of the family. Your work is done; may you rest in peace. The family would like to extend true gratitude to the care providers and hospice staff who cared for Willie and kept him comfortable. May God bless and keep each of you and your families. Memorial Services will be held for Mr. Mendez in McAllen, Texas, and in Austin, Texas: McAllen, Texas: Friday, December 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m., LDS Church, 5601 N. 29th St. McAllen, Texas Austin, Texas: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 6:00 p.m., Mission Funeral Home - South Side 6204 S.First St. Austin, Texas
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 20, 2019