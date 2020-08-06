1/1
Willie Joe Showels Sr.
1938 - 2020
SHOWELS SR., Willie Joe Willie Joe Showels, Sr., 81, of Austin died Sunday, August 2nd. He was born in Manor, TX on September 10, 1938, a son of the late Pauline Bernice (Nunn) and Paul Ochovis. Willie was the Proud Owner of Willie's BBQ and the widower of Pearl (Habit) Showels. Due to the Pandemic, The Family Celebration of his Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/willieshowels) will be on Monday, August 10th with his son Pastor Cedric Showels officiating. Burial will be in Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines will be 4PM-6PM on Sunday, August 9th at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1117 Eleanor Street in Austin. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Willie had selected his cousin, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
