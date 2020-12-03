1/1
Willie R. Jackson
1946 - 2020
JACKSON, Willie R. Age 74 of Austin died Monday, November 23rd. He was born in Bastrop County on February 15, 1946, a son of the late Alex Jackson and the late Rosemary Jones. The Graveside Celebration of his Life Service will be 12PM on Saturday, December 5th at Peach Creek Cemetery, Rosanky, Tx. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF, 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, December 4th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
ALCBF
DEC
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Peach Creek Cemetery
