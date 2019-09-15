|
|
LUKENBILL, Ph.D. , Willis Bernard "Bill" Willis Bernard "Bill" Lukenbill, Ph.D., of Austin, TX passed away from complications from cancer surgery on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin. He was born on March 27, 1939 in Mt. Sylvan, Texas to Lee Roy Lukenbill and Tommie Lee McCorkle Lukenbill. Bill was a Professor Emeritus from the School of Information at the University of Texas at Austin. He received his B.S. in Education from the University of North Texas in Denton, TX, and his M.L.S. from Oklahoma University in Norman, OK. He received his doctorate from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN in 1973. He taught Library and Information Science at the University of Maryland in College Park from 1972-1975. In January 1976, he began teaching in the School of Information at the University of Texas at Austin. Bill traveled internationally presenting his research at professional conferences. Bill was a prolific writer and authored 8 books, numerous book chapters, and over 40 professional articles. After a long career, he retired in 2010, but continued to write and publish professionally. Bill enjoyed genealogy research and volunteering as an archivist at the Metropolitan Community Church in Austin. He was dedicated to his family and to his profession. He was a natural storyteller and shared his rich sense of humor with all who knew him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Tommie Lukenbill, and his brother-in-law Sam Franklin of Mt. Sylvan, TX. He is survived by his wife Shirley H. Lukenbill and his companion Richard Hendler. He was very close to his sister Barbara Franklin and his nephew Michael Franklin of Mt. Sylvan, TX. He is also survived by his son James Lukenbill, Ph.D., and his wife Julie, as well as his grandchildren Aaron and Mia Lukenbill of Cedar Park, TX. His life will be celebrated at a memorial service on October 5, 2019 at 2 pm at Metropolitan Community Church, 8601 S. 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748. In lieu of flowers, please adopt a cat or two, donate to the Metropolitan Church of Austin or to a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019