DANZE, Wilma 92, died peacefully December 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Austin. Born September 19, 1927, in Houghton, Iowa, she grew up on the family farm and was the sixth of eight children. In 1952 she moved to Denver where she met Leo Danze, her husband of 65 years. The two married in 1954 and settled in Austin, where they raised four children. Mrs. Danze was a devoted wife and loving mother. From the early years of her marriage, as an Air Force wife, to her last few years, rebounding from health problems, she showed great resilience and devotion to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Sophia (Batenhorst) Stuekerjuergen, her seven siblings, and grandson Blase Anthony Danze. She is survived by her husband and children, Christopher Danze and wife Sheri of Austin, Elizabeth Danze and husband John Blood of Austin, Philip Danze and wife Tina of Dallas, and Joan Danze Raff and husband Ken of Dallas. Other survivors include her beloved fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Danze was a graceful woman of deep faith and humility. She enjoyed visits to the chapel at The Adoration Convent of Divine Love, and made time for charitable activities. Her volunteer work included advocating for civil rights in Austin during the 1960s and 1970s, and fundraising for Meals on Wheels' East Austin outreach. She loved nature bird-watching and wildflowers, especially as well as annual trips to Lake Tahoe. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, needlepoint, and complicated jigsaw puzzles. Mrs. Danze's family is grateful for the loving care she received from her caregivers, especially Deborah Velasquez, of Caring Senior Service of Austin, and Ginny Mayle, of Hospice Austin. She is deeply missed by her family, who will forever hold her gentle and loving spirit in their hearts. Visitation will be at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar, Austin, Texas at 5:30 PM with a Rosary Service at 6:30PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 4311 Small Dr., Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Convent, 4105 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019