1/1
Wilma Lavon Dayton
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAYTON, Wilma Lavon Age 95, of Georgetown, Texas, completed her time on this earth on November 7, 2020. Wilma was born on September 25, 1925 in Liberty Hill, Texas, to parents Frank Long and Clara Mather. Family was the most important thing in Wilma's life, and she loved spending time with relatives, including her siblings L.D. Long, Dorothy Browning, and Lena Stinson and her husband Jeff; her children Winston Dayton, Randy Dayton and his wife Treva, Beverly Jackson, and Barbara Smith; her grandchildren Chris Cooper and his wife Kelly, Kayla Jackson, and Stephanie Smith; her great-grandchildren Zach Cooper, Chance Cooper, Garret Russell, and Cooper Schlabach; and innumerable cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of her life will take place at the Mather Family Cemetery (2400 CR 236) on Friday, November 13 at 1:00 pm. Attendees are welcome to share their fond memories with those attending. Flowers can be sent to Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Dr, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mather Family Cemetery Association, PO Box 860, Florence, TX 76527.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Mather Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
5600 WILLIAMS DR
Georgetown, TX 78633
512-869-7775
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved