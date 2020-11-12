DAYTON, Wilma Lavon Age 95, of Georgetown, Texas, completed her time on this earth on November 7, 2020. Wilma was born on September 25, 1925 in Liberty Hill, Texas, to parents Frank Long and Clara Mather. Family was the most important thing in Wilma's life, and she loved spending time with relatives, including her siblings L.D. Long, Dorothy Browning, and Lena Stinson and her husband Jeff; her children Winston Dayton, Randy Dayton and his wife Treva, Beverly Jackson, and Barbara Smith; her grandchildren Chris Cooper and his wife Kelly, Kayla Jackson, and Stephanie Smith; her great-grandchildren Zach Cooper, Chance Cooper, Garret Russell, and Cooper Schlabach; and innumerable cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of her life will take place at the Mather Family Cemetery (2400 CR 236) on Friday, November 13 at 1:00 pm. Attendees are welcome to share their fond memories with those attending. Flowers can be sent to Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Dr, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mather Family Cemetery Association, PO Box 860, Florence, TX 76527.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store