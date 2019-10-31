|
WHEATLEY, Wilma M. Wilma M. Wheatley, age 92, passed away October 29, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm at the Grimes Chapel at Bethany United Methodist Church, 10010 Anderson Mill Rd, Austin, TX 78750. Funeral Services will immediately follow the visitation at 2pm. Interment will be in Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. To view complete obituary and leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 31, 2019