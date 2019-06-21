NIENABER, Wilma Gayle Wilma Gayle Nicholson Nienaber, age 80, passed away early June 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 12, 1938 outside of Evansville, Indiana. She was the daughter of Ruth and Albert Donner and Ralph Hale Nicholson. She was proceeded in death by her husband Tom Nienaber. Wilma was a culinary artist, a horticultural genius & a master at scrabble and word games. Her love for family and friends was matched only by the love for her pets which she treated as royalty. She served proudly in the Air Force. She was a beloved librarian for many years. She is survived by her son, Tommy Nienaber of Rockdale; and her daughter and son-in law , Laura and Keith Vencill of Round Rock. She has three grandchildren, also of Round Rock. At Wilma'a request there will be no service or memorial. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Standards Hospice, 602 N. Travis, Cameron, TX 76520 Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary