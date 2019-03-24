|
Languell, Wilma Ruth Jones 1930-2019. Wilma Ruth Jones Languell, 89, of Cedar Park, Texas passed peacefully into the loving arms of her savior surrounded by her beloved family on March 15, 2019. She was loved by all who knew her and will be profoundly missed. A celebration of the beautiful life and legacy of Wilma Ruth Jones Languell will be held on March 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Cook Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, 9700 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin, Texas with a reception to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com for the Languell family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019