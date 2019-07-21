Home

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1300 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
Wilmer Edwards


1932 - 2019
Wilmer Edwards Obituary
EDWARDS, Wilmer Mrs. Wilmer Edwards, 87 of Austin, died, Tuesday, July 1Mrs. Wilmer Edwards, 87 of Austin, died, Tuesday, July 16th. She was born in Webberville, TX on April 26, 1932, a daughter or George and Olivia Clark. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. You can view this service live by going to:https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/wilmerroberts. Attendees of the Celebration Service are ask to wear Purple/Silver. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered to 1300 E. 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, Friday, July 26th 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Edwards family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019
