|
|
JONES, Winna Winna Gene (sic) Nelson Jones of Austin Texas, passed away on January 24, 2020. She is survived by her two sons: James (wife Pam), and Lenard; Grandchildren Ian (wife Shannon), Jimmy (wife Kaydee), Eric (wife Krystal) Nelson, and Jennifer Mathis. Also, great grandchildren Justin, Jayton, and Olivia Nelson and Molly Mathis, and additionally her special niece Mary Jane Sherman. She was born August 2, 1922 in Scurry County Texas and lived in an oil field boom town tent city with her parents Abe and Etta Lee and her sister DeAlva. As per Etta theirs was the richest house in town since their tent had a hard wood floor. She began her education at Rising Star and later graduated High School in Bloomington. She started the University of Texas at age fifteen in 1937. In her senior year she married Wilburn Nelson with whom she had two sons. Wilburn died in 1971 and later she married Charles Jones (deceased) who had two children Charles Jr. and Jana that were additions to her family. After graduating UT with an Education Degree, her first job was at a one room rural School in the Eanes District. From there she taught in the Austin ISD. She received her Master Degree from UT in 1961 and taught there at an Associate Professor. Her passion was Kindergarten Education having taught at the first State sponsored Kindergarten at Casis Elementary School and writing her Thesis on the classes. After her retirement from UT she worked at Child Inc. and traveled the United States and England giving lectures. Not slowing down after her extended career she re-discovered her love of Ball Room Dancing that was the driver of her vivacity and conviviality for the rest of her life. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Burial will follow the service at Austin Memorial Park. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 30, 2020