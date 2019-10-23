|
MILLER, Winona Williamson Becker Winona Williamson Becker Miller, 98, of Taylor passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, October 19, 2019. Winona Williamson was born at home on August 30, 1921 in Double Horn, Texas to Walter and Eula (Riddell) Williamson. She grew up during the depression, but still had a loving childhood. When she was young, she loved to play with her brother and sisters. She went to school in Double Horn and later moved to Marble Falls & finished school there. At age 17, Winona married Charles Becker in 1939. They had three children: Bonnie, Brenda, and Tommy. They moved to Austin in 1949 and lived there for 50 years. She later married Henry Miller in 1973. They loved to travel, including a trip to Scotland where her grandparents were born, as she was very proud of her heritage. Winona worked at Piccadilly Cafeteria for many years and loved her job. Winona was a wonderful mother & grandmother. Her great-grandchildren called her "GiGi". She was famous for her home cooking. She was a seamstress and always dressed beautifully. Winona was a Baptist and a Christian all her life and loved her God. She always put family first and was always loving and generous. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Charlie Becker and Henry Miller; sisters, Juanita Prehn and Nancy Williamson; brother, John Williamson; son-in-law, Walter Brooks; granddaughter, Lisa Brooks; and great-grandson, Grayson Becker. Winona leaves a large family to honor her memory: three children, Bonnie Brooks (Floyd Peterson) of Taylor, Brenda (Jay) Cheek of Spicewood, and Tommy (Jan) Becker of Spicewood; six grandchildren, Laurie Kunze, Keith Brooks, Kevin Brooks (all of Taylor), Drs. Mark (Nadia) Cheek of San Antonio, Jeff (Patricia) Becker of Bay City, and Jason (Sharon) Becker of Round Rock; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Williamson of Marble Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held at 10:00am until service time at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Marble Falls, 901 La Ventana Drive, Marble Falls, TX 78654. The service will be held in the loft of the 2nd floor of the church. A reception will be held following the service. Burial will take place at Taylor City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Marble Falls.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 23, 2019