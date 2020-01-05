|
SUHNHOLZ, Wolfgang September 14, 1946 December 27, 2019 With heavy hearts, Wolfgang's family and friends bade farewell as he left us for that great "futbol" pitch in the sky. Wolfgang showed his true warrior strength, believing positively and fighting valiantly to his last breath, not ready to say a final "auf wiedersehen". Wolfgang leaves behind, in the cheering stands, beloved son Holger and granddaughter Fritzi of Berlin, Germany; a myriad of "adopted family" friends, coaching colleagues, former players and their families; and his faithful dog companion, Lucky. Wolfgang was born in post-war Berlin to parents Hermann Suhnholz and Gertrud Hinz Suhnholz. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Peter. Wolf's commitment to soccer began at the age of 9, playing for the club of which his father was president. His immense talent was recognized early and he moved swiftly through the ranks of competitive amateur club soccer. Holger was born to Kuni and Wolfgang in Berlin, in 1968. Wolfgang's legendary career encompassed 18 years of professional soccer in Germany and the USA. Then, he shifted his focus to youth soccer - developing and mentoring soccer players and coaches for the next 30 years. When Wolf came to Austin, as happens to so many, he fell in love with Central Texas and made it his forever home. The soccer scene changed because of his influence and dedication. The details of Wolfgang's illustrious career are extensive. A website for Wolfgang has been created to share his complete obituary (to be posted in the near future); an album of photos that highlight special moments of his life; and a link to a GoFundMe page, to assist his son, Holger and granddaughter, Fritzi with medical bills and travel expenses. A Celebration of Life for Wolfgang will be held in Austin on Saturday, February 22. Further information will be posted to this website when confirmed. The website link is: http://wolfgangsuhnholz.com/ You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020