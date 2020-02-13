|
GRISHAM, Woodie Richard Woodie Grisham died February 11, 2020. Woodie was born and grew up in Leonard in North Texas in 1923. Bonnie and Clyde once passed through town, and he used to see a teenaged Audie Murphy at the roller rink in a neighboring town. Woodie joined the Air Force to see the world, and he and his family got to see and live in a lot of it: Asia, Europe, Hawaii, and six states on the mainland. He worked his way up from morse code operator to major in the intelligence branch of the Air Force, and was once assigned to the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland. Woodie retired from the military and moved to Austin in 1967, where he embarked on a second career as operations officer of investments and trusts at UT. He is survived by two children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
