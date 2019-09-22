|
|
WENTWORTH, Woodrow "Woody" Woodrow "Woody" Wentworth, age 43, was called to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Woody is survived by his loving mother, Tera Allison; sister, Cheyenne Allison; nephew Alex Garcia; soulmate Debra Hollinshead; and many other loving family and friends. Viewing and a Celebration of Life will be held from 5pm 9pm at Mission Funeral Home, 6204 S. First St. Austin, TX. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at 10am. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, also at Mission Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, 200 Twin Creeks Rd, Manchaca, Texas. www.missionmemorials.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019