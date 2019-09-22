Home

Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
Interment
Following Services
Live Oak Cemetery,
200 Twin Creeks Rd
Manchaca, TX
Woody Wentworth Obituary
WENTWORTH, Woodrow "Woody" Woodrow "Woody" Wentworth, age 43, was called to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Woody is survived by his loving mother, Tera Allison; sister, Cheyenne Allison; nephew Alex Garcia; soulmate Debra Hollinshead; and many other loving family and friends. Viewing and a Celebration of Life will be held from 5pm 9pm at Mission Funeral Home, 6204 S. First St. Austin, TX. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at 10am. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, also at Mission Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, 200 Twin Creeks Rd, Manchaca, Texas. www.missionmemorials.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
