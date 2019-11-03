|
|
LEBAS, Wylla Soileau Wylla Soileau LeBas, long-time Austin resident, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 at the age of 86. Wylla was a farm girl from rural south Louisiana. Wylla graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and was inducted in Phi Beta Kappa. She married Carlyle Luke LeBas in their home town of Ville Platte, Louisiana and settled in Austin in 1960 after Luke's military service ended. When she first arrived in central Texas she thought she had moved to the mountains because of the comparative lack of humidity. She never completely lost her Cajun accent and on her trips back home it would return the closer she got. She was a singer and pianist who was the music director of St. Louis King of France Catholic Church for many years, where she also served as parish librarian. She shared her gift of music as a teacher in public schools in Louisiana and in Austin and as an instructor for generations of piano and clarinet students. Her voice helped thousands celebrate midnight Masses and comforted as many for funerals. She was one of the founders of the Austin Civic Chorus and sang with it for many years. Wylla is survived by Luke, her husband of 63 years; by 5 children, David LeBas (Beth) of Austin, Beth LeBas White (Marshall) of Houston, James LeBas (Susan) of Austin, Dr. Marie LeBas (Bob) of Friendswood, Yvonne LeBas Kinnibrugh (Alan) of Liberty Hill; 12 grandchildren, Robert LeBas (Danika), Amy LeBas Tucker (Blake), Bronwyn (Tripp), Rhiannon (Seamus), Teagan, Landen, Allyson LeBas, Meredith LeBas, Nicholas Schwartz, Kristin Kinnibrugh, Cole Kinnibrugh, and Tara Kinnibrugh Roblee (Jerome); and 2 great grandchildren, Emmaline and Patrick. Visitation will be at 5 pm on Monday, November 4 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752, followed by a rosary service at 6 pm, also at Cook-Walden Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 am on November 5 at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757. Entombment will follow at Assumption Chapel Mausoleum and Cemetery, 3650 S. Interstate 35, Austin, Texas 78704. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757. https://st-louis.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/MusicMinistry
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019