HUNTER, Wyvonne "Wren" Wyvonne Hunter, 63, of Austin died Sunday, July 19th. She was born in Longview, TX on October 21, 1956, a daughter of the late Irene (Woolridge) and Edd Anthony. She retired as a Manager Program Assistant for the U.S. Treasurer Department. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/wyvonnehunter
) on Saturday, August 1st at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle. Interment 10AM Monday August 3rd at Lewis Chapel CME Church Cemetery in Longview, TX. Public Viewing will be 4PM-6PM on Friday, July 31st at Greater Union Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.