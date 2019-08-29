|
|
JURRELLS, Yolanda Faye "Faye-Faye" Yolanda Faye Jurrells, 56, of Austin, died Saturday, August 24th. She was born in Austin, TX on July 4, 1963, a daughter of the late Bernice (Jurrells) Dillard and Lee Wilson, Sr. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 10 AM on Saturday, August 31st at St. John Regular Baptist Tabernacle under the direction of St. Paul Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin Manor officiating. Burial in St. Paul Church Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to St. Paul Baptist Church, 501 Blackson Street, Austin, TX, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, August 30th. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Faye-Faye's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019