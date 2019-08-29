Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Jurrells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Jurrells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Jurrells Obituary
JURRELLS, Yolanda Faye "Faye-Faye" Yolanda Faye Jurrells, 56, of Austin, died Saturday, August 24th. She was born in Austin, TX on July 4, 1963, a daughter of the late Bernice (Jurrells) Dillard and Lee Wilson, Sr. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 10 AM on Saturday, August 31st at St. John Regular Baptist Tabernacle under the direction of St. Paul Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin Manor officiating. Burial in St. Paul Church Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to St. Paul Baptist Church, 501 Blackson Street, Austin, TX, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, August 30th. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Faye-Faye's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now