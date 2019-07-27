|
CORTES, Yolanda Lozano Mrs. Yolanda Cortes passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 97 after a brief illness. Yolanda was born on October 1, 1921 to Professor Jesus and Irene Lozano in Monterrey, Mexico and graduated from the University of Nuevo Leon with a degree in Chemistry, Biology, and Pharmacy in 1942. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Edgar Cortes Sr. and immigrated in 1948 to join him in Houston, Texas. They made their life together in Texas until his death in 1995. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses: Dr. Edgar Lozano Cortes and Dr. Imelda Delgado Cortes of Corpus Christi and Dr. Leslie Cortes and Dr. Susan Penfield Cortes of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Lisa Cortes, LVN of Austin, Texas, Dr. Edgar Richard Cortes and spouse, Suzanne Cortes of Corpus Christi, and Dr. Nicolas Cortes-Penfield and spouse, Lydia Zumack of Omaha, Nebraska. Left to remember their "Abuelita" are also her 5 great-grandchildren, Samuel Hawrylak, Kelly Cortes, Tyler Cortes, Sophia Cortes, and Elise Nicole Cortes-Zumack and numerous nieces and nephews. In 1959, Yolanda graduated cum laude from the University of Houston with a second degree in Pharmacy. She then worked as a retail pharmacist and then as a hospital pharmacist in the greater Houston area. She was the inspiration to her family and bequeathed to them the gifts of a love for science, classical music, and life-long learning and the strength to face life's adversities with grace, dignity, and humor. She retired in 1989 in order to care for her husband who was in failing health. After the death of her husband, she cared for her blind sister, Olga Lozano until her death and then her brother, Dr. Cesar Lozano until his death in Monterrey, Mexico. In 2004, she moved to Corpus Christi in order to be closer to her family. Yolanda was a very astute, intelligent, and independent woman. She taught her sons the importance of hard work and frugality. Yolanda always lived modestly and well below her means. She placed little importance on material things and much more on her ties to her family. Yolanda helped many people during her life. She had the grace and poise of a lady and always saw the good in people. Everyone with whom she interacted came to love her. She was a family woman who was indissolubly devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family will always remember her humility, grace, and strength. The family wishes to thank Drs. Rob Tschauner, Dr. Isaac Chitrit, Dr. John Bishop, Dr. Evelyn McCarty, Wooldridge Place Nursing Center, Home Instead Senior Care, and especially Aida Quick, Pam Rykard, Nellie Lerma, JoBeth Gregory, Rosemary Valdez, and Donna Schumann for their love, help and assistance to our mother during the last weeks of her life. A private memorial service will be held for our mother at the home of Dr. Edgar Cortes at a later date.
