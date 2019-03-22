|
RODRIGUEZ, Yolanda Our Beloved Yolanda Rodriguez, age 65, of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernardo and Ysabel Rodriguez. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Ruperto Rodriguez; sons Ruperto Rodriguez II, Luis Alberto Rodriguez, Miguel Jaime Rodriguez (Monica), and Alejandro Javier Rodriguez; and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 5p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Onion Creek Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2019