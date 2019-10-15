|
Yuri Brigham-Memory of Oct 15, 1951 - April 24, 2011 Dearest Yuri your Dad and I will sing Happy Birthday to your picture, Happy 68th Birthday to you. One morning I was sitting by a window and saw a big beautiful butterfly on a bush. It was the most beautiful butterfly that I have ever seen in my life. I pretended that the butterfly was you Yuri, who came to see me and it brought tears to my eyes. I miss you so very much, Yuri. As the butterfly flew away I cried and in my mind I heard you say, "Mama do not cry"! Yuri you are alive in my heart forever, my daughter. Once again, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Love, Mother
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 15, 2019