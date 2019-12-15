|
MANDANICI, Yvonne S. On Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Yvonne S. Mandanici (Austin, TX), mother, daughter and sister, passed away suddenly at the age of 39. Yvonne was born November 5th, 1980, in Brockton, Massachusetts. She is the middle child in a loving military family. She graduated from Copperas Cove High School and went on to graduate from the University of Texas Austin. Yvonne's greatest joy in life was her daughter Isla Grace. Yvonne's spirit will live on with the love of her family, friends, and anyone who was as lucky as us to have had her in our life. She is survived by her father and step-mother; Mario and Christine Mandanici (Copperas Cove, TX), daughter Isla Mandanici Burns (Austin, TX), sister Jennifer Mandanici (Austin, TX), brother Louis Mandanici (Plymouth, MN); Grandfather Mario Mandanici (Abington, MA), Aunts; Debi Kenny (Abington, MA), Karen Dubois (Hanson, MA), Uncles; Louis Mandanici (Abington, MA) and Tom Mandanici (Whitman, MA). She will always be remembered by her numerous cousins, extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by grandmother, Catherine Hines Mandanici (Abington, MA). The family of Yvonne Mandanici would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us during the loss of our loved one.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019