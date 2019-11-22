|
|
Scales-Jenkins, Yvonne Yvonne (BaBa) Celine Scales-Jenkins, of Austin, Texas, passed away on November 17, 2019. The private (family only) funeral service will be held on November 25, 2019. Funeral arrangements are being handled by King-Tears Mortuary. Yvonne was born in Austin, Texas. She graduated from L.C. Anderson High School, and continued on to receive an undergraduate degree from Huston-Tilllotson University (Austin, Texas) and a graduate degree from Southwest Texas State University (San Marcos, Texas). Yvonne's Christian faith and religious values were nurtured in what is now Simpson United Methodist Church, where she grew up in the youth group and served as an usher. She was married to Jim Jenkins in December 2010. Yvonne worked as a Counselor for T. A. Brown Elementary School for 41 years. She enjoyed traveling, playing the piano, watching football, watching judge shows and spending time with her grandchildren. Additionally, she serviced the community by providing food, clothing and other essential items to families. Yvonne is survived by Jim Jenkins. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son Chris Conyers (wife Yolanda); her grandchildren, Christopher Conyers (wife Serenae), Cameron Conyers, Colton Conyers; her siblings, Joyce Scales Finley, Carolyn Scales Moten, Leo Scales and their families which are included with a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbors and friends. Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, Llewellyn Scales and Nellie Mae Keys Scales; her brother Marvin Scales, her sisters Patricia Scales Henderson and Barbara Scales Freeman. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution, in the name of Yvonne Scales to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Travis County. The website is: https://www.casatravis.org/donate. CASA is a non-profit organization which supports abused and neglected children.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 22, 2019