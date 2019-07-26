|
|
SMITH, Zachary Dylan Zachary Dylan Smith, 23, of Dripping Springs, Texas passed to God Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019. Zach was born February 6, 1996 in Houston, Texas. Zach's time with us, although short, was filled with much life and brought happiness to all he ever met. Zach attended Dripping Springs High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and elected first team All-District in football. Zach graduated from Mays Business School at his beloved Texas A&M University with a Bachelors in Accounting and a Masters of Finance. At A&M Zach belonged to Delta Tau Delta fraternity and was a team leader for the Freshmen Business Initiative where he loved mentoring incoming business students. He was just beginning his second year at the University of Texas Law School. Zach was employed for the summer at Mondrick & Associates Law Firm in Austin. Zach was to be married in November to forever girlfriend and fiancé Kiara Pollard of Dripping Springs, Texas. Zach loved to travel and was an avid scuba diver. Zach was preceded in death by his mother Elisabeth B. Smith and is survived by his father Glenn Smith of Dripping Springs, Texas; grandmother Dorothy Cunningham, step-grandfather John Cunningham, both of Bosque County, Texas; grandmother Adaline Smith of Gallipolis, Ohio; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Zach is also survived by his fiancé Kiara Pollard and their loving Golden Retriever Nala. A celebration of Zach's life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Lake Hills Church West Campus, 11521 Bee Caves Rd, Austin, Texas 78738. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paws Shelter and Humane Society in Kyle, Texas. https://pawsshelter.org/ Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 26, 2019