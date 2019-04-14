|
COOMBES III, Zack Zack Coombes III, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 9th, 2019 at his home in New Braunfels. He was a native of Dallas, a longtime resident of Austin, an Army veteran, a teacher for special needs children, and a multi-year Texas Senior Chess Champion. He was the son of Lieutenant Colonel Zack Coombes II, a decorated and battle field commissioned World War I, World War II, and Korean War veteran, and Bertha Coombes, an athlete, teacher, and Bridge Master, and brother to Robert Coombes, a brilliantly successful Chemical Engineer. Survivors include his sons, John Coombes and Zach Coombes, Tonya Coombes, and Phyllis Coombes. Graveside services will be at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery at 2:00 PM Monday, April 15, 2019.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019