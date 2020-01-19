|
WOODHOUSE, Zaesean Raekwon Montreous (Zae) Zaesean Raekwon Montreous (Zae) Woodhouse, 19, of Round Rock, died suddenly Friday, January 10th in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born in Austin, TX on May 4, 2000, a son of Tamica Nicole (Lee) Furs and Frederick Jerome Woodhouse. He was currently serving in the U.S. Army. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, January 25th at Sweet Home "The Pinnacle of Praise" Baptist Church in Round Rock, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 24th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020