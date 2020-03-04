|
|
HENRY, Zane Dale November 18, 1925-January 15, 2020 Zane Dale Henry, 94, of Austin, TX, died January 15, 2020. He was born November 18, 1925 in Causey, New Mexico to Fred and Mae Henry. He served stateside in the Navy during World War 2 from 1943-1946. He married Patricia Wood in October 1964 in El Paso, TX. They moved to Odessa, TX that year and lived there until 1996. During this time, Zane worked and retired from El Paso Products and later Coastal Chemical. In 1996, he and Patricia moved to Austin, TX to be near their beloved children and grandchildren. Zane was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia, his son Zane Henry and wife Leslie of Austin, TX, daughter Kim Brownell and husband Kevin, and three grandchildren Cole, Reece, and Trace Brownell of Dripping Springs, TX. He will be forever loved and missed. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Zane's love of animals, we ask that all who wish to participate, make a donation to Austin Pets Alive. https://www.austinpetsalive.org/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020